Textron Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Textron has a twelve month low of $74.13 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.