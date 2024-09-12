TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $98.78 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $98.78 million and $4.63 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00040973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,917,067,602 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,557,021 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.