Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Down 4.9%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 3,244,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,510,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,692.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

