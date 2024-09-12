Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TIKK remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 17.90%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

