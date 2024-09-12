Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Target by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

