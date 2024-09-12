T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Raul Marcelo Claure Sells 1,572 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raul Marcelo Claure also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $26,030,472.66.

On Monday, August 26th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.54. 4,035,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,609,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.82 and a 52-week high of $205.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.70.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.