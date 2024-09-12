Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Martin Francis Bernstein Sells 2,319 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $32,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
SNCR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 57,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,909. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $146.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.95.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
