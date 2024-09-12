Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) PT Raised to $25.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SMMT

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SMMT opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.35. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.88 and a beta of -0.99.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.