StockNews.com Lowers Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) to Sell

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

NYSE TDW traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,726. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tidewater will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tidewater by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tidewater by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 243,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11,317.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 639,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tidewater by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 185,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

