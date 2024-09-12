StockNews.com Downgrades Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to Buy

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SIM stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. The stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.29. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $35.81.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 24.90%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.