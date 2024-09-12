StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ONCT opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.40. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

