StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

JNPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,947,279. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

