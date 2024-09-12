STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

NYSE STM opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 36.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,604 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

