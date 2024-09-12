Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.76

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $61.73, with a volume of 203544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -280.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Stericycle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 47,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

