Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.20 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

