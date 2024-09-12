Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading 2.5% Higher

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 1,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNG. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 167,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

