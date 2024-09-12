Square Token (SQUA) Trading 3.8% Lower This Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Square Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $78,493.43 and $0.95 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.03795074 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

