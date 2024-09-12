Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Roger H. Lee Sells 225,000 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $17.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

