SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.55

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 1388426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $251,429,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares during the period.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

