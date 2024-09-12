SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.92

Shares of SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.92 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 12025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.36).

SpaceandPeople Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of £2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

