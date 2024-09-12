S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $76,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,106,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.25.

Shares of SPGI opened at $515.81 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $521.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.52. The stock has a market cap of $161.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

