Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.03.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

