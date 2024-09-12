Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $108.70 and last traded at $108.88. Approximately 741,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,610,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $193,302.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 749,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,399,016.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $171,608,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

