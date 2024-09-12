Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.05

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 314217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,632,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,371,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,744 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

