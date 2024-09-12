SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $176.14 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $176.14 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,976,541,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,538,894,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

