Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMWB. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $747.96 million, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.84. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. The business had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 215,221 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

