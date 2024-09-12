Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Silver Range Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.05.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

