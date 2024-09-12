Siacoin (SC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.22 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $249.26 million and $2.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,226.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.71 or 0.00583424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00107050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00300534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00031913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00084566 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.