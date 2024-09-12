SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.53. 32,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 388,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

SIBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $628.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $137,943.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,054.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $347,749 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,089 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 104.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

