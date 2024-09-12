Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Increases By 826.0%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 826.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RIV Capital Price Performance

RIV Capital stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 60,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. RIV Capital has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

