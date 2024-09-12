Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Increases By 826.0%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 826.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
RIV Capital stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. 60,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. RIV Capital has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About RIV Capital
