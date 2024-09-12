Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW) Declines By 64.9%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPSW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

See Also

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

