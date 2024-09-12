Short Interest in Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Increases By 600.0%

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jade Art Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JADA remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Jade Art Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Jade Art Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jade Art Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.