Short Interest in Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Increases By 600.0%

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jade Art Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JADA remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Jade Art Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group Inc, through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry.

