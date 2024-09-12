Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Rises By 175.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 175.4% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSMW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.