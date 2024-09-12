Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Increases By 229.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,200 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the August 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 268,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $18.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

