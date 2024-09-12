Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Rises By 233.3%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ CHSCP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,936. CHS has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

