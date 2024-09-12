Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Declines By 84.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYNO. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,957 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $240,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $966,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYNO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. 1,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. byNordic Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

