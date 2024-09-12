Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.91) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.95).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 706.60 ($9.24) on Monday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 498.50 ($6.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,173.50 ($15.35). The stock has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,104.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 624.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 712.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,968.75%.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler acquired 555,333 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £3,220,931.40 ($4,212,019.62). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

