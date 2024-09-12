SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.25

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €5.25 ($5.77) and last traded at €5.19 ($5.70), with a volume of 99786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €5.25 ($5.77).

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.53.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

