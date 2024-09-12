Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,863,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,227,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

