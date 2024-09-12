Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 1,863,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,227,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.
View Our Latest Report on SERV
Serve Robotics Stock Up 5.8 %
Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 2,155.86% and a negative return on equity of 728.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.