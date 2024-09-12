Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 11,522 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

BATS DISV opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

