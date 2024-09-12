Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.58) and last traded at GBX 500.27 ($6.54). Approximately 367,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 256,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 498.50 ($6.52).

Scottish American Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 511.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 507.88. The company has a market capitalization of £892.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

About Scottish American Investment

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

