Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Lifted by Perritt Capital Management Inc

Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 86,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $12,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.1 %

SLB stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.