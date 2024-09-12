Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.17

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 18383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised Samsonite International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsonite International S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

