Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $10.46.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

