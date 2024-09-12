Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the August 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Safe and Green Development Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SGD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $10.46.
About Safe and Green Development
