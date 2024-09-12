Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$46.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Stewart Burton acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$109,050.00. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$36.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.67. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$33.38 and a 52 week high of C$47.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 4.0993228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

