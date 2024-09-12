Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
