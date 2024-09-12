Rollbit Coin (RLB) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.30 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $266.05 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rollbit Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Token Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,474,192,460 with 2,666,952,570.3779335 in circulation. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.10870665 USD and is up 12.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $5,581,947.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rollbit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rollbit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rollbit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.