RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
RFM stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.54.
RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
