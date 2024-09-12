RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RFM stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

