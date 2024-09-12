Reviewing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Nemaura Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $13.80 million 0.75 -$13.58 million ($10.93) -0.28 Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 401.25 -$14.14 million ($0.39) -0.08

Vivos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -85.90% -652.32% -98.95% Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -142.69%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 7.74, suggesting that its share price is 674% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivos Therapeutics and Nemaura Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 117.11%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vivos Therapeutics beats Nemaura Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Free Report)

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.