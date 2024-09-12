Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neogen Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Neogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

NEOG opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. Neogen has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

